GARRETT — Local spelling bee champions will compete in the DeKalb County spelling bee tonight in the Performing Arts Center.
Competition begins at 6 p.m.
Graham Garman correctly spelled “lavatory” in the fourth/fifth grade competition to win the J.E. Ober Elementary spelling bee in November. Asher Gilliland was runner-up.
Fifth-grader Kaylee Gaar successfully spelled “intolerance” on Jan. 11 to win the St. Joseph Catholic School spelling bee. Abigail Spare was runner-up.
Grade level champions at J.E. Ober were:
First grade: Jasper Smith correctly spelled “China;” Cooper Howard was runner-up.
Second/third grade: Emmett Thrush correctly spelled “conflict.” Beckett Hile was runner-up.
Nicholas Hileman, Claire Swygart, Eva McHenry, Rowan Tuttle and Isaac Hefty also competed at St. Joseph School.
