Sept 17-20
Tuesday — Meatball sub with marinara and mozzarella cheese, lettuce salad, apple slices, fruit snack and milk
Wednesday — Chicken fajita bowl, queso cheese sauce, peppers and onions, salsa and sour cream, Mexi corn and rice, mandarin oranges and milk
Thursday — BBQ pork sandwich, fries, peaches and milk
Friday — Philly beef sandwich, queso cheese sauce, pepper and onions, mixed vegetables, strawberries, chips and milk
Sept. 23-27
Monday — Quesadilla, salsa and sour cream, fresh veggies, orange, donut holes and milk
Tuesday — Pancake wrap, tater tots juice and milk
Wednesday — Chicken parmesan, caesar salad, applesauce, garlic knot and milk
Thursday — Tenderloin, green beans, craisins/raisels, chips and milk
Friday — Fair Day, no school
Sept. 30-Oct. 4
Monday — Fiestada Pizza, broccoli, pears, oatmeal cream pie and milk
Tuesday — BBQ rib patty, coleslaw, apple, cheese stick and milk
Wednesday — Chicken Totchos, cheese sauce, salsa, peaches, bread stick and milk
Thursday — Chili dog, refried beans, fresh fruit, tortilla chips and milk
Friday — Mac and cheese, peas and carrots, fruit cup, pretzel bosco and milk
