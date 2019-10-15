GARRETT — The Garrett Schools Alumni Association announced Wednesday the annual Garrett Alumni Golf Outing will be known as the Aaron “Sneezy” Smith Annual Alumni Golf Outing going forward.
Smith, who organized the event in 1984, is a member of the Garrett High School Class of 1959.
“He has been actively and persistently committed to the alumni association,” and since 1984 has been “inextricably linked to both the origins and traditions of the Garrett Schools Alumni Golf Outing through his assuming the role as its director” to his final year in 2019, according to alumni members.
The Alumni Association noted Smith has grown the success of the annual golf outing, which in turn has built the Alumni Trust, a fund maintained by the golfer’s fees, that provides scholarships to selected graduating Garrett High School seniors each spring, in addition to initiating a program of corporate sponsors for the 18 golf holes.
“(Smith) has continued to build a strong, long-lasting spirit of community among Garrett alumni golfers and forever linking his name with the annual alumni golf outing in the future is an expression of the Association’s gratitude for his work in the past and is a recognition he deserves,” according to the Association. A banner was created to be on display every year with the new name for the event.
Smith, who began handling the event from his Chicago home more than 30 years ago, said his letters urging alumni to join the outing helped it get started.
“The pen is mightier than the sword,” he said. And in his summary of the event, he lists every team and its members, including nicknames, in a newspaper article he submits to The Garrett Clipper every year.
“You have no idea the ribbing I am going to get for this award,” Smith laughed.
