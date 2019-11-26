Railroaders roll
over Legends
FORT WAYNE — Garrett defeated Fort Wayne North Side 77-18 in a non-conference game Tuesday night. This is the Railroaders’ third straight victory to start the season.
The Railroaders jumped out to an early lead against the Legents using their pressure defense to control the game.
Underclassmen led the charge, with sophomore Nataley Armstrong and freshman Bailey Kelham both scoring 19 points in the game, followed by sophomore Morgan Ostrowski with nine and classmate Abby Weaver with eight.
Scoring treys were Armstrong, Faith Owen, Madilyn Malcolm, Sophia Ruble and Kaitlyn Bergman. Kelham also threw in three free throws, seven boards and four steals. Armstrong had four rebounds, five assists and five steals for the night. Junior Sadie Best recorded three steals and Kaitlyn Bergman had four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.