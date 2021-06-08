GARRETT — Fourth District American Legion Commander Gary Parker reminded a gathering of about 100 people for Garrett’s Memorial Day services that many have made the ultimate sacrifice — giving their life — in service to their country.
Parker was the speaker at services at Garrett American Legion Post 178.
He noted that Americans are called not just to honor those who sacrificed their lives in great wars, but also those who have fallen in smaller skirmishes.
“And that sacrifice is painfully shared by the Gold Star families and close friends of these heroes,” Parker said. “Most of us will not truly understand the depths of their despair unless we have experienced it, but we can always offer our support. We can wear the poppy. We can place flags and wreaths at their graves. We can donate to charities that provide for their families.
“We can look at their surviving brothers and sisters-in-arms and say, ‘Thank you for your service.’
Post members raised the American flag as the national anthem was played. The anthems for five branches of the military were played as representatives from each branch raised their respective flags.
“Our organization — The American Legion — recognizes that when rounds are coming your way, there is no such thing as ‘a small war,’” Parker said. “More than 1,600 Americans have lost their lives fighting in covert operations and Cold War battles that occurred between the designated war periods since the attack on Pearl Harbor,” Parker said.
“We are here today to honor all of our fallen heroes: Fallujah and the Philippines. Khe Sanh and Kandahar, Beirut and Grenada. We honor American heroes from the American Revolution through the Global War on Terrorism, and every battle in between,” he said.
“The location is unimportant. It is the hearts of these men and women that truly matters. It is the devotion within that led them to sacrifice their lives for the country that we all love,” he said.
“It is hard for us — the living — to equate ourselves with those who made such a sacrifice. The surviving loved ones do not have to look very far to find their heroes. We should all look in our hearts. We may not only find our heroes, but we can examine what type of country that we live in.
“No matter what critics can say about America, can a nation that produces such remarkable men and women be anything but a force for good?” Parker asked.
“Can we do more to create a country that is worthy of such sacrifice? Can we insist that our policy-makers always consider the true cost of their decisions and only send men and women to war when all other options have been fully considered? War is often not the best policy, but the heroes that wars produce are the best of America,” he said.
Post Chaplain Dick Bond opened the ceremony in prayer and provided this benediction in memory of brothers and sisters who gave their all:
“Their sacrifice could only be made better by a grateful nation. Fly your flag, observe your national holidays. Your freedom to do so was not cheap. Keep the Gold Star families in your thoughts and prayers, for their pain never goes away. Pray for our elected officials — their job is a thankless one. Call your mom and dad and let them know you are thinking of them. Visit a friend who you haven’t seen in a while. Hold the door for one who might be elderly or burdened.
“It’s time to be kind to your fellow American. Fighting men and women who look down and say, ‘Now that’s the American I laid down my life for. God Bless our troops in harm’s way, and God bless those souls that are suffering, and God Bless the United States of America,” Bond said.
Dozens of community and organizational leaders placed memorial wreaths in front of the podium, followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”
Members of the Garrett American Legion Color Guard visited seven area cemeteries for Memorial Day services earlier in the day. Brief memorial services were also conducted earlier at Garrett City Hall and at Altona Town Hall.
At each site, the color guard presented a memorial salute, followed by the playing of “Echo Taps” by Paul Marlow and Jessica Walker Killingbeck.
