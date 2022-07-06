GARRETT — Three girls won crowns at the conclusion of the 17th annual Heritage Days pageant held on Monday.
Seven contestants competed for the title of Miss Garrett Teen 2022 for ages 12-15, Miss Garrett Junior Teen 2022 for ages 9-11 and Miss Garrett Junior 2022 for ages 6-8.
This year’s theme was “Red Carpet Glam” with the Eastside Park stage decorated with awards night glitz and glamor.
On-stage competition included talent for 25% of overall score, personality and on-stage question for 15% and party wear 15%. Interviews were held earlier in the day at the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center for the remaining 45%. A People’s Choice award was presented in each age group, voted on by the audience at $1 per vote.
Reigning queens from 2021 were Miss Garrett Teen Trinity Burns, Miss Garrett Junior Teen Michelle Kilgore and Miss Garrett Junior Ellie Gilbert. Burns and Kilgore offered farewell speeches near the conclusion of the pageant.
Miss Garrett Teen
Tori Hug, 15, won the title of Miss Garrett Teen. She is the daughter of Dave and Terri Hug. She performed a tap dance to “Beggin’” for her talent. Her career goal is to be a physical therapist or athletic trainer. She was sponsored by Coterie Pizza.
Brayona Weller, 12, was first runner-up and won the People’s Choice Award for her age group. She is the daughter of Brent and Sonya Weller. She sang “Rise Up” by Andra Day for her talent. Weller’s future goal is to be a doctor. Kelham Farms sponsored her.
Alyana Moorehead, 12, was second runner-up. She is the daughter of John and Samantha Moorehead. She sang “Don’t Let Me Down” by the Chainsmokers for her talent. Moorehead wants to be a singer when she grows up. Moorehead was sponsored by her family.
Miss Garrett Junior Teen
Emily Knutson, 10, captured the title of Miss Garrett Junior Teen. Knutson is the daughter of David and Rebecca Knutson. She tap-danced to “Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now” from the musical, “Hairspray.” Her future plans are to be a dancer. Knutson was sponsored by the Auburn Elks.
Nevaeh Craig, 9, was first runner-up as well as the People’s Choice Award winner for her age group. Her parents are Quentin and Heather Craig. For her talent, Craig sang “Surface Pressure” from the movie, “Encanto.” Her future goal is to become a police officer. Her sponsor was Gauntlet Hobbies of Garrett.
Miss Garrett Junior
Riley Hillegass, 6, won the title of Miss Garrett Junior and also the People’s Choice award for her age group. She is the daughter of Jacob and Molly Hillegass. For her talent, she performed an acro-dance to “Faded.” When she grows up, Hillegass wants to be a volunteer at the Humane Shelter. She was sponsored by The Blue Moon.
First runner-up was Paisley Slabaugh, age 7. She is the daughter of Kendall and Elissa Slabaugh. She performed a tap dance to “Hoe Down” for her talent. Her future plans are to be a teacher. Her sponsor was Hinkle Farm.
Ava Mae Craig, 8, was second runner-up. She is the daughter of Quentin and Heather Craig. For her talent, Craig sang “What Else Can I Do?” from the movie, “Encanto.” Her future plans are to become a police officer. Anastasia’s Hair Salon sponsored her.
Director Carmen Ruble was assisted by Miss Spirit of Indiana Outstanding Teen 2020 Sophia Ruble. Miss Garrett 2021 Ava O’Connor served as emcee for the evening.
Pageant sponsors include Garrett State Bank, Garrett Heritage Days Committee, the JAM Center, who hosted the interviews earlier in the day; Timmy Johnson, who provided meals for judges and staff, Coterie Pizza who hosted the contestant and family pizza party and Gauntlet Hobbies who hosted the pageant’s tea party fundraiser.
Contestant sponsors were Anastasia’s Hair Salon, The Blue Moon, Hinkle Farm, Gauntlet Hobbies, Knutson Family, Coterie Pizza, Kelham Farms and Moorehead Family.
Judges were Jen Barrientes, Nevaeh Barrientes and Wenona Dekorsey. Libbey Detcher, Miss Garrett 2018 and Miss Great Lakes 2020, served as auditor for the pageant.
Special vocal and dance numbers were presented by Miss Spirit of Indiana Outstanding Teen 2020 Sophia Ruble, Miss Garrett 2021 First Runner-up Rachael Kilgore, Miss Garrett Teen 2021 Trinity Burns, Miss Garrett Teen 2021 First Runner-up Danielle Kilgore and Miss Garrett Junior Teen 2021 Michelle Kilgore during the evening.
