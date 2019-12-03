GARRETT — Members of Garrett’s Professional and Business Women’s Club met Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at the home of Peg Gaar for their November meeting and annual potluck dinner.
Those attending were President Mary Wilmore, Jackie Knott, Kathy Lemper, Cheryl Hoot, Judy Vanderbosch, Paula Smith, Marilyn Feagler, Dori Johnson, LuAnn Hutton and Treasurer Peg Gaar.
Members are conducting their annual fundraiser selling chocolate caramel candy bars from Abbott’s Candies. People wanting to purchase candies can contact any member.
Anyone interested in learning more about the club or joining the club can contact any member they know. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 18 at T & R Junction in Garrett.
