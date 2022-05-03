Arrested in Noble County
Nicholas L. Stotelmyer, 22, of the 300 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. April 22 by Noble County police on a warrant, alleging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging was information provided.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Tori Nodine, 27, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. April 21 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging a probation violation.
Clint Hess, 43, of the 6800 block of C.R. 44, Butler, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. April 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging domestic battery with enhancement, a Level 5 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Tyler Davidson, 34, of the 1000 block of South Center Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 11 a.m. April 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging contempt.
Sampson Hathaway, 36, of the 400 block of South Iwo Street, Auburn, was arrested at 6:20 a.m. April 25 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication.
Hunter Schamblin, 20, of the 700 block of Tecumseh Court, Auburn, was arrested at 12:07 a.m. April 26 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, alleging domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor and minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
Tyler Hanna, 20, of the 100 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. April 26 by Auburn Police on charges of child molesting, a Level 1 felony; sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony; and child seduction, a Level 5 felony.
Bruce Sizemore, 51, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. April 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant, alleging failure to appear on a probation violation.
Gilbert Martin, 54, of the 200 block of East 16th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. April 26 by Auburn Police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joe Muzzillo, 46, of the 1200 block of Parkway Drive, Hudson, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. April 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant, alleging driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Donald Richards, 52, of the 2700 block of U.S. 6, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:09 a.m. April 28 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, alleging failure to appear on a probation violation.
