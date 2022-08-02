GARRETT — The 61st annual Miss Garrett pageant will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Performing Arts Center at Garrett High School.
Eight seniors have entered this year’s pageant. Contestants are listed by numerical order. They are:
• No. 1, Katherine Lewis, daughter of Benjamin and Angela Lewis. She will present painting inspired by song for her talent. Northside Body Shop is her sponsor.
• No. 2, Courtney Barse, daughter of Matt and Tracy Barse. She will be singing for her talent. She is sponsored by MJS Apparel.
• No. 3, Kaylee Miller, daughter of Kristen Endsley. She will be performing a hip-hop dance for her talent. Hixson Sand and Gravel is her sponsor.
• No. 4, Maggie Woodward, daughter of Rob and LeeAnne Woodward. She will be performing a tap dance for her talent. Tireville is her sponsor.
• No. 5, Anna Zolman, daughter of Steve and Holly Zolman. She will dance for her talent. Tri Kappa Sorority is her sponsor.
• No. 6, Ryleigh Van Buskirk, daughter of Eric and Trisha VanBuskirk. She will play the piano for her talent. She is sponsored by the Garrett Rotary Club.
• No. 7, Grace Hess, daughter of Chad and Angie Collins and Nik and Lacy Hess. She will be performing a clogging dance for her talent. Griffith Rubber Mills is her sponsor.
• No. 8, Katie Blessinger, daughter of John and Dawn Blessinger. She will be singing for her talent. Psi Iota Xi Sorority is her sponsor.
Tickets cost $10 and are on sale in the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools central office, 900 E. Warfield St. All seats are reserved. The pageant will include a penny-per-vote People’s Choice award.
Ava O’Connor is the reigning 2021 Miss Garrett. She is the daughter of Bill and Jenny O’Connor.
Judges are Elaine Lengacher of Leo, Craig Munk of Kendallville and Rachel Jones of Fort Wayne.
Mark Claxton will return as emcee this year. Pam Hampshire directs the pageant, assisted by Carmen Ruble, Michelle Shroads, Michele King, Dacoda Birt, Libbey Detcher, Sophia Ruble, Payton Warfield and Lluvia Hoeffel.
Janelle Kennedy is choreographer. Jessica Christian Photography is the official pageant photographer.
