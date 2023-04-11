GARRETT — Eighteen Garrett High School students were inducted into the John W. Garrett Chapter of the National Honor Society during an April 3 ceremony in the Performing Arts Center.
Two members of the Class of 2024 inducted were Amaya Mitchell and Rebecca Yarian, along with 16 members of the Class of 2025, including Connor Brown, Abigail Carlson, Mahlan Dircksen, Madison Freeze, Chloe Harter, Jakob Hoover, David Kueber, Caleb Leman, Cyann Lilly, Stella Mix, Parker Reed, Adalynn Reinoehl, Wynter Slaughter, Joely Steupeck, Camdyn Woods and Carlee York. They join 45 current junior and senior class members who filed into the auditorium for the ceremony.
The program included a candle ceremony with high school assistant principal Justin Weber lighting the candle of knowledge. National Honor Society president Lydia Owen followed by lighting the candle of scholarship, vice president Isabel Fielden lighting the candle of character, secretary Samantha Cook lighting the candle of leadership and treasurer Konner DeWitt lighting the candle of service. Parliamentarian Morgan Thrush welcomed guests and historian Micah Carlson led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Each inductee, along with a family member, were invited on stage where they were presented a certificate, long-stemmed yellow rose and honor stole and received congratulations from Principal Matt Smith, Weber, National Honor Society advisor Shannon Swonger and Superintendent Tonya Weaver.
Psi Iota Xi Sorority sponsors the Garrett National Honor Society and provided the roses and refreshments for the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.