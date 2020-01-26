GARRETT — Two graduates who earned a total of 22 letters were added to Garrett High School’s Athletic Wall of Fame Saturday during halftime of the Garrett-Westview boys varsity basketball game in the Paul Bateman Gym.
Inductees Tom “Moose” Miller from the Class of 1972 and First Lieutenant Madison Diederich from the Class of 2009 were escorted midcourt by senior Warren Joseph and junior Sadie Best, members of the Garrett High School Athletic Leadership Council.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver and Principal Matt Smith were presenters for the evening.
Tom “Moose” Miller — 1968-1972
Tom “Moose” Miller graduated from Garrett High School in 1972 having earned 10 varsity letters — three each for football and basketball, and four for baseball.
On the football field, Miller played on the back-to-back undefeated and Northeastern Indiana Athletic Conference champion teams in 1969 and 1970. In his three varsity football seasons, his teams went 23-2-1. Miller is tied for eighth in career PATs with 31.
On the basketball court, Miller played on the 1971 and 1972 teams that were back-to-back regional champions. He played in 69 games, scoring in double figures 41 teams. Miller received NEIAC honorable mention in 1972 and remains the 17th all-time scorer in Garrett High School history with 824 points and an average at 11.9 points per game.
Miller is remembered as one of the best left-handed pitchers in Railroader baseball history.
Unfortunately, he played before most baseball statistics and records were kept. Unofficially, he went 7-1 his senior season, and in his first two games, Miller struck out 28 batters.
Known as a leader and a fierce competitor, Miller was a tremendous pitcher, first baseman and hitter.
He received an athletic scholarship in baseball to play for Purdue beginning in 1972 where he earned four varsity letters as a Boilermaker. In 1976, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management. He also earned a degree in biology from Purdue Indianapolis in 1984.
Miller and his wife, Terry, live in Carmel. He is the owner of M-Tech Lab, a fabricator of custom foot orthotics. They are the parents of two daughters, Caitlin and Danielle.
Madison Diederich — 2005-2009
First Lt. Madison Diederich graduated from Garrett High School in 2009 where she earned 12 varsity letters — four each in soccer, basketball and softball — and was selected all-conferences in six different seasons, two in basketball and four in softball.
Diederich was a pioneer in the newly-born girls soccer program, and remains the career leader in saves as goalie with 320. She allowed only 43 goals in her four years, and her teams were 32-21-6, winning the 2008 conference tournament.
During Diederich’s four years on the basketball team, the Lady Railroaders achieved an 84-16 record, and had the best win-loss mark in the 2008-2009 season at 25-2.
The team earned sectional championships in 2007, 2008 and 2009, and were regional champs in 2008 and 2009. Diederich still holds records in career games played at 100 and season free throw percentage at 85 percent.
She ranks seventh in all-time scoring in the Garrett High School girls basketball program with 880 points. In 2009, Diederich was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-State team and was KPC Media Group’s Player of the Year.
On the softball field, Diederich is the career leader in hits with 156, at-bats with 359, 97 singles, 45 doubles and 236 total bases.
She ranks third with a career batting average at .435 and holds the record for the longest winning streak with 15 games. She played 166 innings over 22 games without an error at shortstop.
Diederich was selected to the all-state softball teams in 2007 and 2009, and played in the Indiana North-South All-Star game in 2009.
She went on to earn three varsity letters in softball at Indiana University, and graduated in 2013 with a degree in biology. That same year, she joined the U.S. Navy, and in 2016, accepted an officer’s commission in the United States Marine Corps.
Diederich holds the rank of First Lieutenant and recently completed her first tour of duty in the Middle East as an officer in the Air Defense Control. She now lives in San Diego, California, but flew back to Garrett to attend Saturday’s ceremony.
A reception for the inductees was held following the game in the school cafeteria.
Nominees are considered by Wall of Fame committee members Wayne Bartels (1956), Kyle Branscum (2004), Ken Cutler (1973), John Hutton (1959), Kraig Kelham (1980), Bob Novy (1969), Kristi Surfus (1992) and Paul Surfus (1974).
Since 1985, 94 Garrett High School athletes have received this honor.
Special thanks to Ken Cutler Jr. and the Garrett High School athletic department for their assistance with this article.
