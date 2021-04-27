GARRETT — The Garrett Common Council isn’t ready to act just yet on a proposed amendment to a city zoning ordinance.
At its April 20 meeting, the council tabled an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance that would permit or establish public storage buildings in a business general district, in addition to industrial areas.
The Garrett Plan Commission gave a favorable recommendation for the measure at its April 13 meeting following a public hearing.
City Planner Milton Otero said interest has been shown by various developers to build and or renovate existing sites. The business general zoning areas do not abut residential areas, he said.
The proposed amendment included minimum development standards regarding what can and cannot be stored, what materials may be used in building construction, types of foundations, parking and driving areas around the storage buildings, and required perimeter fencing.
With many unresolved questions regarding the use of repurposed shipping crates and other types of structures, Councilman Bobby Diederich, who owns several storage units, and Councilman Tom Kleeman plan to work with City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff to better define the ordinance prior reintroducing it at the council’s next session.
Otero also noted potential developers reached out to the mayor regarding repurposing the former Dollar General site on South Randolph Street for such use.
The application process for the city’s 50-50 sidewalk replacement program began last week, with several applications already submitted. Information is available on the city website, garrettindiana.us, on Facebook or at City Hall, he said.
The Plan Commission has approved Phase 2 of Heritage Estates in Garrett, with 50 lots already sold in the phase. The entire subdivision includes 127 lots.
Mayor Todd Fiandt reported 12 lifeguards have been hired to work at the city pool this summer. The pool season opens at noon, Saturday, May 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.