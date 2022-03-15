Last fall, the Biden administration started to push a national COVID-19 vaccine mandate on businesses in an effort to reduce positive cases.
Many Hoosiers, including 81% of Senate District 14 residents who responded to my constituent survey, believe the government should either allow private businesses to voluntarily adopt mandates or protect the personal liberty of employees. In an effort to provide both, the Indiana General Assembly has passed into law legislation to grant private businesses the option of mandating the vaccine, while also protecting the rights of employed Hoosiers.
House Enrolled Act 1001 allows private businesses to voluntarily enact a COVID-19 vaccine mandate and outlines exemptions for employees to opt out of the requirements. The bill prohibits government entities, such as K-12 schools and public universities, from requiring proof of vaccination, but grants government-operated hospitals the option to enact a mandate — in an effort to protect the health of vulnerable patients housed there.
Employees may receive an exemption from private business-led mandates if they have religious objections, a signed statement from a health care professional that they should not be vaccinated for medical reasons, or a laboratory test conducted in the past three months indicating they have immunity against COVID-19.
However, an employer may choose to require exempted employees to undergo periodic COVID-19 testing (no more than twice per week), if the testing does not create an undue burden on the employee.
I value the protection of Hoosiers’ individual rights, and it is important businesses and residents finally have peace of mind after two years of fighting for personal freedoms.
The governor signed HEA 1001 on Thursday, March 3, ending the public health emergency in Indiana. If you have any questions or concerns on these or other topics, feel free to contact me at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov or (317) 233-0930.
What do you think?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.