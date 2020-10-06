Berniece Jackson
GARRETT — Berniece Jackson, 82, of Garrett, died Sept. 9, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Sandra Brown
AUBURN — Sandra J. Brown, 81, of Auburn, died Sept. 29, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Winfield Delauder
AUBURN — Winfield “Scotty” Delauder, 86, of Auburn, died Sept. 25, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Gary Groff
EDGERTON, Ohio — Gary Allen Groff, 64, of Cleveland, Ohio and born in Auburn, died Sept. 25, 2020.
Krill Funeral Service, Edgerton, Ohio, handled arrangements.
Carrie Lewis
AUBURN — Carrie Ann Lewis, 64, of Auburn, died Sept. 27, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Denise Shaffer
AUBURN — Denise A. Shaffer, 63, of Auburn, died Oct. 1, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn is handling arrangements.
Shirley Wyatt
AUBURN — Shirley Patricia Wyatt, 81, of Auburn, died Sept. 20, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Gregory Newcomer
BUTLER — Gregory E. Newcomer, 62, of Butler, died Sept. 25, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Audrey Bailey
KENDALLVILLE — Audrey Ann Bailey, 79, of Kendallville, died Sept. 22, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Shane Bellefluer
KENDALLVILLE — Shane Bellefleur, 45, of Kendallville, died Sept. 30, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Larry Richards
KENDALLVILLE — Larry Richards, 83, of Kendallville, died Sept. 24, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Robert Swanner Jr.
KENDALLVILLE — Robert Vester “Bob” Swanner Jr., 70, of Kendallville, died Sept. 28, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Carol Baatz
ANGOLA — Carol Jean Baatz, 83, of Angola, died Sept. 23, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Larry Gilbert
ANGOLA — Larry K. Gilbert, 62, of Angola, died Sept. 29, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Randy Speidell
ANGOLA — Randy M. Speidell, 65, of Angola, died Sept. 23, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Linda Moore
STROH — Linda Lou Moore, 74, of Stroh, died Sept. 29, 2020.
Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, is handling arrangements.
Charles Sutton
ORLAND — Charles Dean Sutton, 86, of Orland, died Sept. 24, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
