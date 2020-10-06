Berniece Jackson

GARRETT — Berniece Jackson, 82, of Garrett, died Sept. 9, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Sandra Brown

AUBURN — Sandra J. Brown, 81, of Auburn, died Sept. 29, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Winfield Delauder

AUBURN — Winfield “Scotty” Delauder, 86, of Auburn, died Sept. 25, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Gary Groff

EDGERTON, Ohio — Gary Allen Groff, 64, of Cleveland, Ohio and born in Auburn, died Sept. 25, 2020.

Krill Funeral Service, Edgerton, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Carrie Lewis

AUBURN — Carrie Ann Lewis, 64, of Auburn, died Sept. 27, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Denise Shaffer

AUBURN — Denise A. Shaffer, 63, of Auburn, died Oct. 1, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn is handling arrangements.

Shirley Wyatt

AUBURN — Shirley Patricia Wyatt, 81, of Auburn, died Sept. 20, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Gregory Newcomer

BUTLER — Gregory E. Newcomer, 62, of Butler, died Sept. 25, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Audrey Bailey

KENDALLVILLE — Audrey Ann Bailey, 79, of Kendallville, died Sept. 22, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Shane Bellefluer

KENDALLVILLE — Shane Bellefleur, 45, of Kendallville, died Sept. 30, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Larry Richards

KENDALLVILLE — Larry Richards, 83, of Kendallville, died Sept. 24, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Robert Swanner Jr.

KENDALLVILLE — Robert Vester “Bob” Swanner Jr., 70, of Kendallville, died Sept. 28, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Carol Baatz

ANGOLA — Carol Jean Baatz, 83, of Angola, died Sept. 23, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Larry Gilbert

ANGOLA — Larry K. Gilbert, 62, of Angola, died Sept. 29, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Randy Speidell

ANGOLA — Randy M. Speidell, 65, of Angola, died Sept. 23, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Linda Moore

STROH — Linda Lou Moore, 74, of Stroh, died Sept. 29, 2020.

Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, is handling arrangements.

Charles Sutton

ORLAND — Charles Dean Sutton, 86, of Orland, died Sept. 24, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.