FORT WAYNE — It was an even game for two quarters.
It was the other two quarters that decided the outcome, however.
The Garrett and Bishop Dwenger girls’ basketball teams played to a 13-13 standoff after one quarter of play Dec. 20 at Bishop Dwenger.
The Railroaders held a narrow 10-8 advantage in the third quarter.
The Saints outscored Garrett in the other two quarters, however, for a 43-35 win.
The Saints (6-8) led 26-20 at halftime. The Railroaders drew within four after the third, but Bishop Dwenger held a 9-5 advantage in the fourth for the win.
Senior Bailey Kelham had a double-double for Garrett (5-7) with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Senior Aida Haynes picked up seven points and classmate Maddy Schenkel added five.
Juniors Kelsey Bergman and Brooklyn Jacobs and freshman Sarah DePew had two points each.
Bergman collected four rebounds. Schenkel and junior Emma LaPato had three assists each. Haynes, Kelham and LaPato had three steals each. Bergman and Kelham blocked two shots apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.