Leonard Karr
GARRETT — Leonard Joseph Karr (Karasiewicz), age 90, of Garrett, IN, died Monday, December 2, 2019 at Parkview DeKalb Health Hospital.
He was born on October 26, 1929 in a log house in Churubusco, IN to Stanley and Helen (Konger) Karasiewicz.
He married Beatrice S. Zuber on August 5, 1961 in Payne, OH.
Leonard graduated from Huntertown High School. He was employed at International Harvester, Fort Wayne, IN at the age of 18, where he retired from in 1982 after 34-1/2 years. He had a small farm in LaOtto where he raised beef cattle and pigs. He drove school bus for Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Corporation for 14 years. He served in the United States Army for 2 years in counter intelligence.
He enjoyed farming, traveling, and camping in his younger years and as he got older, would not miss watching The Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, or Sunday golf.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garrett, IN.
Leonard is survived by his wife, Beatrice” Bea” S. Karr, Garrett, IN; son David and Tammy Karr, LaOtto, IN; grandchildren Dustin and Nikki Karr, LaOtto, IN; Tristan and Chelsea Karr, Peoria, AZ; Austin Karr, Scottsdale, AZ and Kaitlin Karr, Indianapolis, IN.; great-grandchildren Jaiden Hinkle, Stella Kingsley and Miles Karr and Madison Karr.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Helen Karasiewicz; brother Kenneth Karr; three sisters Sister Rose Angela Karasiewicz, Bertha Teders and Berniece Buchtman.
Visitation took place from 3-8 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN, with a Rosary service at 8 p.m. and from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garrett, IN.
A Mass of Christian burial took place today, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Jim Shafer officiating.
Burial was in Ege Catholic Cemetery, Ege, IN with military graveside honors by the Garrett American Legion and the United States Army.
Memorials are to St. Joseph Catholic School or the DeKalb County Humane Society.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements were entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, IN.
Diane Costin
GARRETT — Diane Ruth Costin, 89, of Garrett, died Dec. 6, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Billy Shipe
WAWAKA — Billy Larry Shipe, 74, of Wawaka and formerly of Garrett, died Dec. 3, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Darrin Bickel
AUBURN — Darrin K. Bickel, 54, of Auburn, died Dec. 4, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Lee Pontius
AUBURN — Lee A. Pontius, 82, of Auburn, died Dec. 3, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Steven Scranage
MINOT, N.D. — Steven Ray “Red” Scranage, 53, of Bigfork, Montana and born in Auburn, died Nov. 18, 2019.
Services took place Saturday in New Hope Christian Center, Waterloo.
Nancy Smith
AUBURN — Nancy Marilyn Smith, 89, of Auburn, died Dec. 2, 1019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Nancy Vanderpool
AUBURN — Nancy Vanderpool, 79, of Auburn, died Nov. 30, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Nicolias Slaughter
BUTLER — Nicolias A. Slaughter, 26, of Butler, died Nov. 30, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Mary Lepley
ASHLEY — Mary M. Lepley, 94, of Ashley, died Nov. 29, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Robert Milleman
HUDSON — Robert W. Milleman, 84, of Hudson, died Nov. 29, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Valerie Hall
ANGOLA — Valerie S. Hall, 102, of Angola, died Dec. 1, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Sue Davis
FREMONT — Sue M. Davis, 79, of Fremont, died Nov. 30, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Diana Nichter
KENDALLVILLE — Diana S. Nichter, 85, of Kendallville, died Nov. 29, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Matthew Ware
KENDALLVILLE — Matthew John Ware, 35, of Kendallville, died Dec. 2, 2019.
Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, handled arrangements.
Henry Kolb Sr.
ALBION — Henry A. Kolb Sr., 92, of Albion, died Dec. 3, 2019.
DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City, handled arrangements.
Robert Ewing
CHURUBUSCO — Robert T. Ewing, 61, of Churubusco, died Dec. 3, 2019.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is handling arrangements.
