Tuesday, Sept. 29
Spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce salad, fruit, garlic twist, milk variety.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Chicken tenders, mixed hot vegetables, fruit, muffin, milk variety.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Chicken nachos, fruit, apple bosco, milk variety.
Friday, Oct. 2 No school
Monday, Oct. 5
Quesadilla, peas and carrots, fruit, chili cheese fantastix, milk variety.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Biscuits and gravy, hash rounds, fruit, milk variety.
