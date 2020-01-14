GARRETT — Another year has become part of history. It’s time to go back through the pages of the Garrett Clipper and highlight the events that made the news in 2019.
This story will focus on events in April, May and June.
April
The City of Garrett learned it would be receiving a $51,465 Community Crossings matching grant to repair local streets. Garrett had applied for about $337,000 in two separate applications, according to city officials. The funds would be used to complete pavement replacement on Peters Street from Fourth to Fifth avenues.
Four of the five St. Joseph School students who advanced to the regional science fair at Trine University earned honors, including Isaac Hefty, first place for second grade; Marissa Carey, third place in grade six; Miriam Speer, fourth place in grade three; and Kaitlyn Kessler, honorable mention in grade four.
Students from Garrett and Oak Farm schools staged three performances of the comedy, “Cases of Mistaken Identity.” The play was written in 2007 by Central Noble High School language arts and drama teacher Tony Howell.
The Tri Kappa Sorority hosted its annual Bunny Brunch at the JAM Center, followed by the City of Garrett Easter Egg Hunt organized by Psi Iota Xi Sorority in Eastside Park with candy and prizes donated by local businesses.
The City of Garrett moved forward with an engineering and fiber optic pilot phase for residential users to be completed in 2021, including portions of Maple Knoll, Heritage Estates and Woodview Estates. The service is currently offered to industrial and commercial users through Auburn Essential Services.
Archer Dane Johnson, a junior at Garrett High School, won his first tournament after turning professional against seasoned professionals at the ASA Black Eagle/New Breed Pro Pressure Point Shootdown at Fort Benning, Georgia. He took home $10,000 for the first-place finish in his second professional appearance.
Three Garrett Electric Utility employees became instant heroes when they rescued a family pet that refused to come down from a tree for most of a weekend. Zoey Byerly, 7, said she heard her cat, Piper, meowing among the branches of a Norwegian Spruce near the family’s home in the 500 block of South Peters Street. City crew members Brandon McConneghy, Bobby Diederich and Matt Hartman were in the area and were summoned to the scene. McConneghy coaxed the cat to finally let go and was lowered to the ground in a bucket truck.
Miller’s Merry Manor honored Chris Weidman as its 2018 Volunteer of the Year during an afternoon reception. Weidman began volunteering at Miller’s about two years ago, when he was approached about helping with bingo. Weidman leads a men’s group, prayer group and recently built a bird house for the memory care residents.
A collaboration between the Judy A. Morrill Center and Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools resulted in a new preschool program. The purpose of the program is to provide children with tools to last a lifetime, said teacher Beth Heimann. The pilot program has seven students who meet three days a week, for three hours a day, offering an alternative to full-time preschool.
Students from Yamate High School in Tokyo, Japan visited three area schools through a cultural exchange program in April. Thirty attended Garrett High School and lived with host families during their stay. Throughout the two-week program, students were immersed in American culture. They attended high school classes, participated in the Ag Day program and visited downtown Fort Wayne. During the event, several interactive stations were set up in the gym, where participants tried on a kimono, wrote in calligraphy, shared a tea ceremony and joined in games and sports. The visitors concluded the evening with dancing and singing from their native Japan.
Garrett native Neal Esselburn marked the 20th anniversary of participating in the National Multiple Sclerosis Walk in Fort Wayne. Esselburn’s team, Mary’s Crew, participate in the annual event to raise awareness and money for MS research. The team is named for his wife, Mary, and includes mostly family members and friends.
Seniors Owen Bullock and Grace Shoudel were named prom king and queen at Garrett’s prom in the middle school gym. A grand march took place in the Performing Arts Center. Senior class court members were Reese Furnish, Lindsay Hirchak, Madison Housel, Josh Blessinger, Paxton Hefty and Turk Taylor. Juniors Gavin Leverenz and Jadah Shroads were announced prom prince and princess. Junior class prom court members were Peyton Grigsby, Karissa Gram, Kayla Hughes, Cole Bergman, Clayton Fielden and Ethan Harter. Students voted for the candidates in their respective classes.
May
The Garrett High School Student Safety Council organized a drill depicting the aftermath of an auto collision involving a distracted driver. Members of the Garrett Fire and Police departments and students in the school’s EMT classes demonstrated a mock vehicle accident in the elementary school playground area. The scenario depicted four people, a driver and three passengers, who were pinned in a car and had sustained various injuries.
Allyssa Richie and Sydney Weaver ranked as the top two seniors in Garrett High School’s graduating class of 2019. Richie, the valedictorian with the highest grade-point average, is the daughter of Johnny and Kelly Richie. She plans to attend Trine University to pursue a degree in mathematics. Weaver, the salutatorian with the second-highest grade average, is the daughter of Doug and Tonya Weaver. She is attending Butler University to major in health sciences.
Following 40 years of dentistry, Dr. Will Schlemmer sold his Garrett practice to Dr. David Griffith, effective May 1. Griffith is a native of Clarkston, Mich. He completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Notre Dame and graduated from the University of Marquette School of Dentistry in Milwaukee in 2010. Griffith planned to introduce digital x-rays, and other computerized upgrades, endodontics, root canals and extractions locally. He also planned to expand the children’s practice at Garrett.
Seven Garrett High School seniors were recognized during an inaugural Career Development Program signing day in the school cafeteria. The newly-minted program at Garrett seeks to encourage students to explore training, mentorship and programs that develop their skills in manufacturing and construction. The result has been a success, according to program director Chad Sutton. This year, seven seniors secured employment in the construction industry. The signing day was organized to recognize the students’ hard work and the paths they are pursuing. Students successfully completed the integrated program and signed with local companies as new employees.
School and community organizations presented more than $1.11 million in awards and scholarships to Garrett High School seniors during a program in the Paul Bateman Gymnasium in front of the entire student body and guests.
Garrett High School administrators handed out 141 diplomas during commencement exercises in the Paul Bateman Gym on May 31. Class president Reese Furnish welcomed teachers and families, followed by remarks from valedictorian Alyssa Richie and salutatorian Sydney Weaver.
June
Republican Larry Getts announced his candidacy in the Nov. 5 mayoral race, challenging incumbent Democrat Mayor Todd Fiandt. A lifelong Garrett resident and Garrett High School graduate, Getts described himself as a passionate community advocate.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools honored employees, school board members and staff for longevity during an annual pride day program. Among honorees were 35-year award winner Jim Slain, and 30-year employees Greg Myers, assistant principal at the elementary school, and school board member Jerry Weller. Five retiring staff members representing 116 years of service included instructors Paul Marlow, Deb Smith, Steve Rhoades and Stephanie Rhoades and district treasurer Pam Good.
The City of Garrett made public its fiber-optic pilot program initiative. The pilot area was to include some 200 homes in four subdivisions on the southeast side of town — Maple Knoll, Maple Glen, Countryside Estates and Heritage Estates. Pilot project construction was planned for mid-summer to allow for general planning and development of the full-service territory, planned for the fall with construction in 2020-2023, according to City Planner Milton Otero.
Five Garrett High School students were among the cast and crew of the Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre production of the musical, “West Side Story.” They include Dustin Hornbeak, Gavin Leverenz, Seth Montoya, Owen Bullock and Layna Miller. Shows were staged at South Side High School. The Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre offers students an eight-week intensive production schedule that includes singing, acting, dancing, set construction, and stage combat.
Katelyn Joseph, 13, of Garrett, was the youngest competitor in a field of dozens of contestants seeking the title of Miss Indiana Outstanding Teen 2019 at Zionsville. She joined the top 10 finalists as the People’s Choice Award Winner on the final night. The Garrett Middle School eighth-grader qualified for a spot in the state pageant as Miss Elkhart County’s Outstanding Teen. She previously participated in the Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Kosciusko pageants that are outside of the Miss America Organization.
The DeKalb Humane Society announced plans to build a new animal shelter at the corner of C.R. 11-A and C.R. 56, south of Auburn and Garrett. The announcement was made during a fundraising event at the Auburn Moose Lodge. The new shelter will replace a building west of Butler on U.S. 6, which has been the Humane Society’s home since it was founded in 1975. Two plans are being prepared for the new shelter building, one with more than 6,000 square feet of space and one with about 8,000 square feet.
