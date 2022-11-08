FORT WAYNE — Indiana Michigan Power is dedicated to fostering an interest in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education in unique and creative ways across our service territories.
I&M, along with American Electric Power, is encouraging applications for competitive grants for the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics program. FIRST helps student teams from elementary through high school build robots and compete in local, regional and international events.
FIRST Robotics grant initiative awards $200,000 annually across AEP’s 11-state service territory and is one of several company-wide programs to support pre-kindergarten through grade 12 education with an emphasis on STEM education and careers.
“Indiana Michigan Power is critically aware of the need to support STEM initiatives and we want to help students across our territory become the next science and technology leaders,” said Kelly Rentschler, community affairs manager with I&M. “We are proud to support the FIRST Robotics program because of how it inspires innovation, as well as fosters self-confidence, communication, and leadership in those that participate.”
Research shows students who participate in FIRST programs are 80% more interested in jobs that use STEM and four times more likely to pursue a career in engineering. Also, nearly one-third of girls in FIRST continue on in their education to major in engineering.
AEP grants support competition on several different levels, including robotics competitions, tech challenges, LEGO League Challenge and LEGO League Explore. Each level supports different ages and grant allotments through the program. They are:
• FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC);
• High school age teams, with a grant allotment up to $6,000;
• FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC);
• Teams grades 7-12, with a grant allotment up to $2,000;
• FIRST LEGO League Challenge (FLLC);
• Teams grades 4-8, with a grant allotment up to $500;
• FIRST LEGO League Explore (FLLE); and
• Teams grades 2-4, with a grant allotment up to $250.
More information on each of these programs can be found at firstinspires.org.
How to apply
Those interested can apply online through Jan. 27, 2023 for the latest round of grants at aep.com/AEPFIRSTGrant.
There is a limit of one grant per program, per school or organization per year.
Grant awards will be announced in March 2023.
