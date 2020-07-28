Roy Jarnigan Sr.
GARRETT — Roy “Gary” Jarnigan Sr., 71, of Garrett, died July 17, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Judy Manns
CORUNNA — Judy Rosetta Manns, 76, of Corunna, died July 22, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Richard Feid
AUBURN — Richard H. Feid, 84, of Auburn, died July 18, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Helen Gerig
FORT WAYNE — Helen Ann Gerig, 77, of Fort Wayne and born in Auburn, died July 22, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Randy Scheffer
AUBURN — Randy E. Scheffer Sr., 66, of Auburn, died July 17, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Jack Shetley
AUBURN — Jack Charles Shetley, 77, of Auburn, died July 21, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Kelly Wolfe
AUBURN — Kelly Lynn (Gingrich) Wolfe of Auburn died July 15, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Shirley Albertson
BUTLER — Shirley Jean Albertson, 78, of Butler, died July 21, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Allen Raney
FORT WAYNE — Allen P. Raney, 82, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Butler, died July 10, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Douglas Handshoe
GRABILL — Douglas Vaughn Handshoe, 49, of Grabill, died July 22, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Dale Cassel Jr.
SHADY SPRING, W. Va. — Dale Alan Cassel Jr., 41, of Shady Spring, West Virginia and formerly of Hudson, died July 9, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Janis Copeland
KENDALLVILLE — Janis Goar Copeland, 93, of Kendallville, died July 13, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
William Evers
KENDALLVILLE — William L. Evers, 74, of Kendallville, died July 21, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Nancy Slone
KENDALLVILLE — Nancy Lou Slone, 71, of Kendallville, died July 21, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Scott Gramling
ANGOLA — Scott Lee Gramling, 53, of Angola, died July 20, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
James White
FREMONT — James (Jim) A. White, 91, of Fremont, died July 17, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
