AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in May in DeKalb County.
Nathen Scott Simmons, 34, Auburn and Dana Nichole Skeens, 36, Auburn.
Clayton Adam Gerig, 29, Auburn and Mackenzie Lynn Stillberger, 27, Auburn.
Daniel John Urick, 49, Auburn and Tammy Lynn Kleinman, 52, Auburn.
Nicholas James Farrell, 32, Auburn and Michele Lynn Harper, 30, Auburn.
Steven Lynn Rowlison, 45, Garrett and Megan Marie Satkowiak, 35, Garrett.
Jeffrey Lynn Souder Jr., 41, Auburn and Rochelle Placides Bersabe, 30, Auburn.
Jarid Dale Adams, 24, LaOtto and Brooke Nicole Fisher, 24, LaOtto.
Lucas Alan Sutton, 37, LaOtto and Cynthia Marie Truelove, 39, LaOtto.
Benjamin Scott Rhodes, 46, Waterloo and Deloris Ruth Degitz, 46, Waterloo.
Paul Daniel Turner, 40, Corunna and Crystal Ann Wickline, 28, Corunna.
Derek Justin Davidson, 37, Garrett and Angel Michelle Woods, 38, Garrett.
Daryl Dewayne Higgins, 45, Auburn and Olivia Anne Walker, 32, Chatham, Ontario, Canada.
Adam Josiah Schaaf, 25, Greentown and Sarah Brooke Strong, 23, St. Joe.
Grant Allen Manon, 27, Boston, Massachusetts and Caroline Denise Dusenberry, 27, Boston, Massachusetts.
Zachary Carl Schiller, 24, Parma, Michigan and Kelsey Jean Wehr, 25, Parma, Michigan.
Mason Wayne Reese, 23, Grand Rapids, Michigan and Hanna Rose Fetter, 22, Auburn.
Shawn Michael Grubbs, 45, Garrett and Kate Margaret Mann, 43, Roanoke.
Bruce Wayne Terrell, 68, Kittitas, Washington and Rose Marie Christman, 63, Auburn.
Jeremy Cranson Hallman, 43, Auburn and Rachel Marie Smith, 41, Auburn.
Derek Michael Robinson, 32, Auburn and Shania Ann-Marie Smith, 24, Auburn.
Avery Wayne Lehner, 21, Garrett and Paige Elizabeth Handley, 21, Garrett.
Tabatha Hope Stumbo, 35, Ashley and Sara Ann Grogg, 36, Ashley.
Zachariah David Konkle, 30, Warsaw and Katelyn Lynn Konkle, 27, Auburn.
Nakita Berry, 29, Butler and Ashley Boyce, 28, Clare, Michigan.
Cory James Tatro, 26, Garrett and Jamie Leigh Getts, 35, Garrett.
Christian David Shafer, 24, Garrett and Sarah Anne Rene Tiedemann, 23, Boise, Idaho.
