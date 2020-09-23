GARRETT — Garrett’s volleyball team cruised to a three-set sweep over Westview Sept. 22, winning 25-8, 25-11, 25-11.
The Railroaders improved to 17-1 in all matches and 7-1 in Northeast Corner Conference play, with the only loss coming to NECC leader Lakeland.
“What I thought the girls did well was they communicated well and executed what we call our crossing patterns, making sure on defense they were backing each other up,” said Garrett head coach Lydia Gard.
“I thought our setters did a nice job of moving the ball around and setting a lot of different options, which is an important thing for us,” she added.
In the final set, Garrett substituted freely. “I know first-hand from my playing days that the person you may not perceive getting a lot of playing time could be a really important part of your championship team,” Gard said. “We try to value every player.”
Morgan Ostrowski led Garrett with 13 kills. Emma Hirchak also reached double figures with 10, and Logan Smith added seven. Taylor Gerke served five aces in the match.
Smith had 20 assists and Gerke added 14. Hirchak and Kelsey Bergman had three block assists each. Smith added 12 digs. Ostrowski and Bailey Payton had 11 each, and Sadie Best chipped in with 10.
