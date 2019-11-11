By SUE CARPENTER
GARRETT — Garrett students recognized Veterans Day during four programs Monday in the Performing Arts Center.
Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christa (York) Sullinger, a 1996 graduate of Garrett High School and currently special education instructional assistant for Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools, served as guest speaker at all four sessions.
Sullinger’s sons, Aiden, grade 3, and Anderson, a kindergartener, introduced her at the programs and led in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Sullinger told students she planned to attend college following graduation but didn’t want to face the student loan payments. She and classmate Angie Custer enlisted in the service to see the world and leave after four years of service, but both enjoyed it so well, they stayed on for a career in the military. Sullinger retired last year with 20 years of service.
She enlisted in the fall of 1997 and took her six weeks of basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, where she qualified in shooting M-16 rifles and learned the traditions and core values of the Air Force.
Sullinger was assigned to the aerospace ground engineering program, where she inspected and maintained equipment including 250 kinds of engines. She later became an instructor and supervisor over 105 airmen and sergeants.
“Without ground power, there is no air power,” she said of the consequences of the job.
Sullinger detailed the importance of staying alert to details at all times while working on the jet engines that go as fast as 42,000 rpm.
“You must pay attention to data, or die,” she said.
Sullinger served a total of 48 months of deployment at bases in Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Louisiana and Oklahoma. Sullinger shared that life on a military base was like living in a town with your own schools, doctors, lawyers and day care.
During the high school program, Principal Matt Smith asked questions about her experiences as woman in the military.
Asked if a working shift was eight hours a day while in Iraq, Sullinger responded there was no such thing as time off, and shifts began when they woke up in the morning and continued until they went to bed at night.
Women were regarded “lower than dirt,” so they were required to cover their heads and stay on the base for safety reasons, she said.
While deployed in the unstable country of Turkey in 1998, women were not allowed off the base or to face any windows near the gate, and were told to be alert at all times, Sullinger said. While stationed in the United Kingdom and Japan, military personnel were allowed the freedom to go on leave to other cities and even on to Paris.
Sullinger thanked veterans, both at the programs and all over the nation, for their service, noting they are on duty all over the world, working day-in and day-out and missing holidays.
She thanked the students at the various schools for the notes and cards of support she has received from them while deployed.
“I still have every one of them,” Sullinger said.
A color guard from Boy Scout Troop 178 presented the colors at the middle and high school programs.
The Garrett Middle School Band performed during their school’s program later in the afternoon.
All programs were concluded with the playing of “Taps” by high school students Katie Blessinger, Cameron Terry and Cierra Wilcoxson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.