Clara Cox
CORUNNA — Clara Marie Cox, 78, of Corunna, Indiana, died on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her home in Corunna.
She was born in Auburn, Indiana, on Dec. 24, 1941, to Oscar and Gladys (Curtland) Wells, and they have both passed away.
Clara married John Cox on Nov. 19, 1960 in Auburn.
She retired from Campbell's Mushroom Farm in Orland in 1988.
After her retirement she went on to being a homemaker and caring for her husband (John) and grandchildren. She also was a crafter and enjoyed participating in making flowers for loved ones. Clara was quite the gardener, or one who just simply loved being around her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Cox; a brother, Ray Wells; and three sisters, Violet Muzzillo, Charlotte Long and Betty Lou Wells.
She is survived by a sister, Norma Combs; four daughters, Theresa Shisler, of Garrett, Lisa Fuentes, of Corunna, Renee “Buffy” (Todd) Panning, of Auburn, and Brandy Shook, of Albion; nine grandchildren, Shane (Amanda) Fike, Dustin Fike, Chad (Lindsey) Fuentes, Amber (Zach) Dock, Chrystal Panning, Ashley Panning, Devin Shook, Brendan Shook and Braylon Shook; eight great-grandchildren, Athena Fike, Ethan Fike, Addison Fike, Gracie Dock, Jack Dock, Vivian Fuentes, Zoe Fuentes and Tyson Fike; and her beloved dog, Max.
Services took place Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Waterloo Freewill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Ron Stambaugh officiating.
Burial followed the service at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
Preferred memorials are to the church.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, were entrusted with the arrangements.
To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.
