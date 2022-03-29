Garrett American Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
The auxiliary will serve a baked steak dinner from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Rod Bowers will provide musical entertainment.
The auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 4.
The Fourth District meeting will take place at Bluffton Post 111 on Thursday, April 7.
Sons of the American Legion will serve broasted chicken from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8. Russ Chandler will provide musical entertainment.
