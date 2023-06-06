Garrett American Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
The Sons of the American Legion will serve broasted chicken beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Russ Chandler will provide musical entertainment from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
An SAL cruise-in will take place Friday. There is no entry fee. There will be music on the deck.
An SAL meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, June 12.
A regular meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14.
The legion will serve Dick’s baby back ribs Friday, June 16. Little Rock Express will provide musical entertainment from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
VFW Post 1892
GARRETT — VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., has announced this meeting:
There will be a VFW meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1357
GARRETT — The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., has announced this meeting:
The Eagles auxiliary will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14.
