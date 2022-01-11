GARRETT — Free tickets are now available for the JAM Center Winter Gala benefit auction which takes place Jan. 31-Feb. 5.
For the safety of guests, staff, and volunteers, the JAM Center is choosing to celebrate in a virtual format this year.
The virtual event will begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 31 and will include a silent auction, giving games and more.
Participation requires a free ticket, which are available at myjamcenter.org/gala-2022. More information on the event can be found on the website as well.
Featured items include Elton John tickets in Indianapolis, Pat Wiant’s scrumptious walnut cake, Sue Carpenter’s blissful blueberry pie, a Daniel Boone Prime WiFi pellet grill and a one-week stay in Longboat Key, Florida, among other items.
The gala will culminate with a special at-home experience Feb. 5 from 6-8 p.m. featuring stories of impact, closing the auction items and working together to support the JAM Center mission.
Those interested can also gather family and friends for an at-home Gala Giving Party. This special option includes a basket of goodies for hosts and their guests. For more information on this option, call the JAM Center at 271-4590.
This week-long event is focused on resilience: as a tree needs nourishment to thrive, the JAM Center also needs support from dedicated community members for its roots to grow deep and so the people it serves can grow into a future full of potential.
Money raised during the Gala will be used to cover expenses related to achieving the non-profit mission of the JAM Center.
For more information, call the JAM Center at 357-1917 or visit the website, myjamcenter.org, to learn more about their nonprofit mission.
