Varsity Golf
Garrett golfers defeat West Noble
MIDDLEBURY — Garrett eked past West Noble 198-199 to gain a Northeast Corner Conference victory at Meadow Valley Golf Course May 18.
Garrett’s Thomas Loeffler was medalist with a 43.
Logan Borns shot a 47 and. Colton Weimer shot 52. Noah Dapp and Jacob Borns each shot 56.
Middle School Golf
Demske is middle school medalist
SYRACUSE — Garrett’s Carter Demske shot a 35 to win the junior high Northeast Corner Conference golf meet May 17 at Syracuse.
Garrett shot 215 as a team. Gabe Armstrong was 17th overall with a 57. Parker Skelly shot 61 and Connor Garr shot 62.
Varsity Softball
Woodlan defeats Garrett girls 9-4
GARRETT — Garrett lost to Woodlan 9-4 May 17 at Denny Feagler Field.
The Warriors took control by scoring two runs in the second inning and five more in the third.
The Railroaders had 12 hits. Kyana Martinez had three hits for Garrett. Hallie McCoy had two hits, including a home run, driving in two runs.
Laney Miller had two hits, including a double. Sheri Boucher had two singles.
Panthers top Garrett
GARRETT — Prairie Heights scored runs in every inning to defeat host Garrett 12-2 in five innings Wednesday.
Garrett scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Hallie McCoy homered, driving in one run. Ayla Arambula, Sheri Boucher and Kyana Martinez had singles. Boucher drove in one run.
Big innings boost Lakers past Garrett
LAGRANGE — Host Lakeland scored six runs each in the first and fourth innings on the way to a 13-2 win over Garrett Thursday.
The Lakers pounded out 16 hits while holding the Railroaders to just three hits.
Hallie McCoy hit a two-run home run in the fifth, driving in Sheri Boucher, who reached on a single.
Kaitlyn Bergman had a single for Garrett.
Varsity Baseball
Patriots defeat Garrett
GARRETT — The Heritage Patriots rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat host Garrett 3-2 Wednesday.
The Patriots (21-4) got a two-run single in the sixth inning from Chris Baker, who had three hits in the game, to take the lead.
Garrett fell to 16-7 with the loss.
Freshman Luke Holcomb gave Garrett five solid innings, allowing six hits and striking out six. Kail Baughman pitched two innings of relief, allowing two hits while striking out four.
Gage Smith had two hits, including a home run. Jacob Molargik also picked up two hits for the Railroaders.
Defensively, the Railroaders turned two double plays.
Garrett tops Lakeland
LAGRANGE — Garrett scored four times in the fifth to take the lead, and added an insurance run in the seventh to defeat Lakeland 7-5 at LaGrange Thursday.
The Railroaders (17-7) and Lakers were tied at 2-2 through four innings. Each team finished with just five hits.
Gage Smith pitched five innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out eight and walking four. One of Lakeland’s runs was unearned.
Kail Baughman pitched two innings of relief, allowing three hits and three runs. He walked two and fanned two.
Brayden Fisher collected three hits and drove in two runs. Luke Holcomb had a double and Taylor DeLong picked up a single.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.