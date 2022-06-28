GARRETT — Bakers of all ages are invited to enter the 2022 Garrett Heritage Days baking contest Monday at Eastside Park on East Houston Street in Garrett.
This year’s sponsors are Mino’s II, Kelham Farms, Sweet Bee Creations, Maryanne Made Custome Cakes, Hair by Anastasia and Hometown Graphics. Contests will be held in six categories: fruit pies, cream pies, drop cookies, fruit bars/muffins, cream pies, cakes/cupcakes and kids 12 and under.
The following list of rules will apply to this year’s contest:
• Recipes must accompany entry and be legible;
• Baked goods should be cool prior to the start of the contest;
• Bakers of all ages may enter any category;
• Containers will not be returned. Please use disposable dishes;
• Enter baked goods at Eastside Park (across from the school) between noon and 1 p.m. Monday; and
• Bakers are limited to one entry per category, but are encouraged to enter as many categories as desired.
There will be two pie categories: fruit pies and cream pies. Coolers will be available to maintain the integrity of pies. Pies will be judged on appearance, crust quality, filling and overall flavor. Pies may be a single or double pastry crust.
Entries for the cookie contest should include 12 cookies of similar size on a disposable plate. In the muffin category, contestants should enter 12 standard-size muffins in a disposable container. People entering the cake/cupcake contest should enter the entire cake or 12 standard-size cupcakes.
The following prizes will be awarded in each category: first place, $50 from sponsor; second place, $20 from sponsor; and third place, $10 from sponsor. Winners will be announced about 2 p.m. July 4, followed by a live auction. All money from the auction will be donated to Garrett Heritage Days for future events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.