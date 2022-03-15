GARRETT — Dietary aide Erin Shull has been named Miller’s Merry Manor 2021 Employee of the Year.
The award is voted on by employees, staff and some residents from the 2021 Employees of the Month. Shull was twice named Employee of the Month in 2021, making the decision an easy one, according to administrator Lindsey Floyd who announced Shull as the honoree at a recent reception.
“We always want our Employees of the Year to encompass our core values and who we stand for as a company,” Floyd said, “and Eric certainly does that.”
Shull, of Auburn, joined the staff at the Garrett campus in August 2012.
“Erin is just such a genuine person and she definitely stepped up the last few years during the pandemic and helped out wherever she could,” Floyd said. “She took on additional hours and kind of helped us get through staffing challenges in relation to the pandemic.”
Shull is a good supporter of Miller’s by participating in all community events such as fundraisers and the annual Alzheimer’s Walk.
“She is just a very caring person overall, she really cares about the residents and her coworkers, the entire facility as a whole,” Floyd noted.
Shull participates in the DeKalb Special Olympic community in both basketball and track and was a member of the state champion team.
“That is an exciting time for her to do the Olympics,” Floyd said.
Shull was presented with a plaque and her name was added to a plaque of award recipients at the Garrett campus. She will also receive her choice of Miller’s apparel and a day off with pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.