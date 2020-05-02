JAM Center launches fund campaign

GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center has launched a $10,000 fundraising campaign.
Today, May 5, the center will be participating in Giving Tuesday Now.
In mid-March, the JAM Center's board of directors chose to close the facility to members and the general public, and ceasing all programming except its early learning and school-age programs.
"Since closing our doors, we have focused on reaching out to the community through social media, personal phone calls and letters in the mail," the center announced in a release.
"Our teen program team put together weekly materials available for curbside pickup to keep teens engaged and busy during these times. Our wellness team is continuously making efforts to offer online classes to help keep the public active and healthy while staying home."
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on the center. All membership payments have been on hold until the center's doors reopen.
The JAM Center is asking the community to be part of its recovery by considering a tax-deductible donation to the JAM Center.
"Your support means we can continue the level of affordable, high-quality programming that delivers hope, direction, empowerment, and support to everyone," center staff said in a news release.
"We have already reached 13 percent of our goal thanks to the generous support of those who believe in our mission and want to help us through this challenge. We know, with your help, we can come out of this crisis stronger than ever before.
"Our community is what brings the life, love and color to the JAM Center," the center said. "We are looking forward to seeing our JAM family again soon."
More information about the campaign can be found at myjamcenter.org/coronavirus-relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.