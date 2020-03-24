Don Potter
FORT WAYNE — Don S. Potter, 82, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Avow Hospice in Naples, Florida.
He was the high school sweetheart and devoted husband for 62 years to his wife, Nancy (Yarde) Potter, and loving father to his daughters, Shari Calabrese (Jerry), Julie McLaughlin, Jill Rochette (Gene), and Jennifer Potter (Sean). He will be greatly missed by his seven adoring grandchildren, Mikela (Ross), Nicole, Dana, Natalie, Meredith, Zachary and Ayden.
Don was born to Edith (Whiteman) and Clarence Potter on Oct. 16, 1937.
He graduated from Garrett High School, attended Hanover College, and earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Ball State University.
An avid sports fan, Don was a loyal supporter to his Indiana Hoosiers, and loved seeing the General return to Assembly Hall.
He retired from Lincoln National Life Insurance Company after 39 years as an underwriter, and spent his retirement traveling and spending quality time with his family.
A memorial service will be held in June or July in Fort Wayne at Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church.
