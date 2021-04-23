GARRETT — While there was no snow on the ground, Thursday’s windy conditions made it a tough day to be an outfielder.
A deep, wind-blown fly ball that ticked off a glove and fell in for an error helped decide the outcome as Garrett came from behind to beat Angola 5-4 in a Northeast Corner Conference baseball game at Garrett.
“To their credit, they never gave up,” Railroader coach Jason Richards said of his team. “I rode them; we were a little complacent when we came out here, and I think we thought we were pretty good at 5-1.
“We needed a wake-up call. Angola’s a good team,” he said. “They’re going to fight with us every time. Big leaders stepped up at the end.”
Trailing 4-3 entering the Garrett seventh, Trey Richards drew a lead-off walk and took second on a wild pitch. When Graham Kelham laced a one-out single to right, Richards slipped coming around third and had to retreat to the base instead of scoring.
It wouldn't matter.
Kelham stole second, but Angola relief pitcher Zach Steury got two strikes on Gage Smith.
Smith hit a 1-2 pitch toward the left-center gap. Hornet left fielder Dawson Gorrell didn’t give up, however.
Moving to his left, Gorrell was able to get his glove on it but couldn’t secure it. Richards and Kelham scored without a play for the come-from-behind win.
“Both teams played pretty well. Both pitching staffs threw well,” Angola coach Roger Roddy said.
“(Garrett) hit well early and we hit a little bit in the middle. They just got one more break than what we did.”
The Railroaders (6-1) scored twice with two outs in the first.
Kelham singled, took second on a passed ball, and scored on Smith’s double to left. Smith came home when Kail Baughman followed with a single of his own.
Garrett made it 3-0 when freshman Luke Holcomb doubled to right-center and scored on Kelham’s single.
Angola tied the game with three runs in its half of the fourth.
Kyle Brandt doubled, scoring on an outfielder error on Tucker Hasselman’s single.
Zak Hill was safe when Garrett outfielder Brayden Fisher couldn’t glove a fly ball. Hasselman scored and Hill wound up at second. Hill scored when freshman Kenton Konrad followed with a single.
Blake Miller drew a two-out walk in the Angola fifth. Brandt tripled over the head of Garrett’s Kail Baughman in right field for a 4-3 lead.
That was all the scoring until the last half-inning.
Hasselman pitched into the sixth inning, scattering seven hits while striking out seven and walking just two.
“That’s probably the best game I’ve seen Tucker throw in quite a while,” Roddy said. “He was hitting his spots and locating very, very well.”
Kelham pitched the first five innings, allowing four hits and three walks while fanning nine. Baughman got the win in relief for Garrett. He allowed only one baserunner on a walk while striking out five Hornets.
