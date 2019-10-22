Class of 1966 meets for brunch
AUBURN — The Garrett High School Class of 1966 ladies group met for brunch on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Richards Restaurant in Auburn with 12 classmates and 1 guest present.
The classmates attending were Bette (Coplin) Bryant, Marianne Caprino, Linda (Pence) DePew, Carol (Hageman) Fink, Sandy Fousnought, Peg (Ley) Gaar, Betty (Kahlke) Groh, Carrie (Hippensteel) Hefty, Trudy (Hall) Judson, Andrea (Wells) Kruse, Sally (Bertsch) Sanders and Alice (Kelham) Yingling. The guest was Linda (Kahlke) Osbun.
The group will meet again on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. at T & R Junction in Garrett. All ladies from the class are welcome to attend. To RSVP, call Betty at 357-5779.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.