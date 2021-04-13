David Easterday

GARRETT — David W. Easterday, 66, of Garrett, died April 1, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Edmond McDanel

GARRETT — Edmond “Ed” McDanel, 79, of Garrett, died April 7, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Kristin O’Hara

GARRETT — Kristin O’Hara, 30, of Garrett, died April 6, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Susanna Johnson

AUBURN — Susanna Marie Johnson, 90, of Auburn, died April 6, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Ronald Miller

AUBURN — Ronald Miller, 78, of Auburn, died April 2, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Jason Schurr

AUBURN — Jason Michael Schurr, 42, of Auburn, died April 4, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Matthew Coney

AVILLA — Matthew L. “Matt” Coney, 44, of Avilla, died April 2, 2021.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

Donald McCoy

AVILLA — Donald L. McCoy, 92, of Avilla, died April 3, 2021.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

Marsha Stoy

HAMILTON — Marsha L. Stoy, 82, of Hamilton, died April 4, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Mary Shook

KENDALLVILLE — Mary Lou Shook, 86, of Kendallville, died April 7, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Obituary Policy

The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.

Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.