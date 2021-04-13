David Easterday
GARRETT — David W. Easterday, 66, of Garrett, died April 1, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Edmond McDanel
GARRETT — Edmond “Ed” McDanel, 79, of Garrett, died April 7, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Kristin O’Hara
GARRETT — Kristin O’Hara, 30, of Garrett, died April 6, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Susanna Johnson
AUBURN — Susanna Marie Johnson, 90, of Auburn, died April 6, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Ronald Miller
AUBURN — Ronald Miller, 78, of Auburn, died April 2, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Jason Schurr
AUBURN — Jason Michael Schurr, 42, of Auburn, died April 4, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Matthew Coney
AVILLA — Matthew L. “Matt” Coney, 44, of Avilla, died April 2, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Donald McCoy
AVILLA — Donald L. McCoy, 92, of Avilla, died April 3, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Marsha Stoy
HAMILTON — Marsha L. Stoy, 82, of Hamilton, died April 4, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Mary Shook
KENDALLVILLE — Mary Lou Shook, 86, of Kendallville, died April 7, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
