HUNTERTOWN — A Garrett woman has been identified as the victim of a Jan. 13 vehicle accident in Allen County, according to a news release from the Allen County Coroner's Office.
Nichole Lynn Caudill, 50, died from blunt force injuries sustained in the accident, according to the coroner's report.
She was extricated from her vehicle and transported to a local hospital, where death was pronounced a short time after her arrival, the news release said.
The accident occurred at 1:35 p.m. Jan. 13 at the intersection of Coldwater Road and East Fitch Road, just across the Allen-DeKalb county line.
The accident remains under investigation by the Allen County Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor's Office and the coroner's office.
