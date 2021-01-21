GARRETT — Three or four developers have shown interest in potential projects in Garrett, according to City Planner Milton Otero.
While not disclosing further information, Otero told the Garrett Common Council Tuesday that meetings of the city’s Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals are moving forward in February, with plans for socially distanced meetings in City Hall or in virtual sessions.
“This is very exciting for us, and we are hoping all goes well,” he said.
City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff said he would be able to attend the February meetings virtually, if needed. January meetings of the Garrett Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals have been canceled.
Also Tuesday, Otero reported the 2021 Boundary and Annexation Census Survey annual response has been submitted. The city’s 2019 and 2020 Community Crossings Matching Grants for projects completed last year should be closed out by the end of the month, he added. Otero will be working with city officials for the next round in July.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported activity from Jan. 4-17 showing 24 total arrests. Under a new format presented Tuesday, the report broke out arrests showing each offender as a Garrett or non-Garrett resident, and operating-while-intoxicated arrests by alcohol or type of controlled substance. The report showed 17 nonresidents and seven Garrett residents were arrested. Of the three OWI arrests, one was for alcohol, one for marijuana and one for methamphetamine. Of the 11 drug arrests made, three were for marijuana, one each for cocaine, pills and methamphetamine, two for paraphernalia and three for multiple charges.
Councilman Tom Kleeman thanked the chief for the new format showing how the drug charges were broken out. McPherson said his goal is to have a year-end tabulation how much of each drug his officers were able take off the streets in Garrett.
McPherson also told council members the Garrett Police Department is now a Child Safety Seat Inspection Station, where parents and caregivers can make appointments to have their child safety seats inspected by a certified child passenger safety technician. He also reported the swearing-in of Trevor Lortie as reserve patrolman.
Probationary firefighter hired
In addition to providing year-end and fourth-quarter activity reports, Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser told council members Pete Shoudel has been hired as a one-year probationary firefighter and will undergo training in the coming months. His father, Tom Shoudel is a retired member of the fire department. “We are happy to have him aboard,” Werkheiser said.
Also Tuesday, Evie Kleeman was virtually sworn into office by Mayor Todd Fiandt, having been reappointed to the Economic Development Commission.
Councilman Todd Sattison, who was elected council president last year, asked if the at-large council member should have that designation under the city ordinance. Bobby Diederich is currently the at-large council member.
Brinkerhoff said while the ordinance provides the at-large member is the presiding officer in the absence of the mayor at city meetings, he is uncertain as to whether that person is also the president of the council.
“I just want to be sure it’s done per ordinance,” Sattison said, deferring the position to Diederich, if appropriate.
Brinkerhoff and Otero said they will check the code to be sure it is followed correctly.
Kleeman also clarified his question from the Jan. 3 meeting regarding the recycling situation at the city barns and the citywide street cleanup. His concern led to discussion of the contract with the city offering curbside service on a weekly basis through the city’s waste hauler. Kleeman said his concern was in regard to an annual/semi-annual citywide clean-up. Bidding for a new 2021 trash contract was set aside due to COVID, but Republic Services renewed the contract through the end of this year. Plans are to take bids in June, with curbside pickup as one of the options, which would probably come with a higher cost, Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle said at that meeting.
Tuesday, Fiandt expressed frustration with residents leaving furniture and broken-down vehicles on city streets. He noted the current code enforcement officer will be on medical leave in the coming weeks but plans to cover the position during her absence.
Conkle told council members the city is moving forward to purchase radios for the police department, servers and body cameras through a $135,926 CARES Act grant. Any leftover funds could be used to help to offset expenses for the new fire department radios, she added.
