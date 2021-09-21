AUBURN — The DeKalb County Soil & Water Conservation District and the City of Auburn Stormwater Pollution Control has scheduled a free rain barrel workshop on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m.
The workshop will be held at the City of Auburn Stormwater Pollution Control facility located at 2010 Wayne Street.
The workshop will be a hands-on experience where participants will learn how to construct a rain barrel. Barrels are provided as well as the correct power tools and mechanical fittings. Participants will leave the workshop with a fully functional rain barrel.
The workshop is free to the public however there is a limited amount of barrels available so registration is required. To register, contact the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District at jkundson@co.dekalb.in.us.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
