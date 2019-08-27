Howard Egly

WATERLOO — Howard Eugene Egly Jr., 78, of Waterloo died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is in charge of arrangements.

Nathan Carnahan

NEW HAVEN — Nathan T. Carnahan, 28, formerly of Butler, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler is handling arrangements.

Jerry Smith

KENDALLVILLE — Jerry Wayne Smith, 57, of Kendallville, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gloria Parry

AVILLA — Gloria J. Parry, 91, of Avilla, died Monday Aug. 19, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Patricia Kern

ST. JOE — Patricia J. (Pritchett) Kern, 85, of St. Joe, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel Burris

AUBURN — Daniel Addison Burris, 19, of Auburn died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home in Fremont is handling arrangements.

Donna Gulick

AVILLA — Donna M. (Cook) Gulick, 60, of Avilla, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is in charge of arrangements.

Walter Leighton

KENDALLVILLE — Walter John Leighton 81, of Kendallville, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

Ann Windle

KENDALLVILLE — Anne (Sage) Windle, 73, of Kendallville, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is handling arrangements.

Billie Young

FREMONT — Billie M. Young, 71, of Fremont, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.

Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Fort Wayne is handling arrangements.

Jerome Newbauer

PLEASANT LAKE — Jerome Robert Newbauer, 75, of Pleasant Lake and formerly of Fremont died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

Alvin Shaffer

ORLAND — Alvin Raymond Shaffer, 92, of Orland, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home of Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia Likes

FREMONT — Patricia Ruth (Schaadt) Cope Likes, 85, of Fremont, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home in Fremont is handling arrangements.

John Shoudel

LIGONIER — John Joseph Shoudel, 77, of Ligonier, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

Yeager Funeral Home in Ligonier is in charge of arrangements.

