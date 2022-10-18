Max Teders
FORT WAYNE — Max J. Teders, age 69, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and formerly of Garrett, Indiana, died on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Max was born on Aug. 21, 1953, in Garrett, Indiana, to Paul W. and Eleanor L. (Marti) Teders.
He married Jennifer “Jenny” K. Bartels on Aug. 1, 1981, in Garrett, Indiana.
Max worked as a conductor on the CSX Railroad for 42 years, retiring in 2013.
He was a United States Army Veteran, serving in Germany, during the Viewnam War.
Max was a member of Garrett American Legion Post #178, Garrett Country Club and the Garrett Alumni Association.
Family was everything to Max — he had a special love for his grandkids. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his wit. He enjoyed golf and IU sports. Max was fondly known as “Mr. Bisque It” at Bisque It Pottery, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Max is survived by his wife, Jenny Teders, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; son, Shane (Christie) Teders, of McCordsville, Indiana; daughter, Shannon (Mike) McClure, Fort Wayne, Indiana; brothers, Gene (Leslie) Teders, of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Gerald “Jerry” (Mary) Teders, of Garrett, Indiana; sister, Linda (Jim) Curry, Wolcottville, Indiana; granddaughters, Jaden McClure and Taylor McClure; grandson, Fox Teders; mother in-law and father in-law, Wayne and Pat Bartels, of Garrett, Indiana; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul W. Teders and Eleanor L. Teders Harding; brother, James Teders; and stepfather, Robert Harding.
Services were held on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, with Tom Novy officiating.
Burial follow at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn, Indiana, with military honors by the United States Army and American Legion Post #178.
Memorials may be made to the Judith A. Morrill (J.A.M) Recreation Center, Garrett, Indiana, or Cancer Services of N.E. Indiana
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book at thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.
Gerald Frain
GARRETT — Gerald Frain, 77, of Garrett, died Oct. 11, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
David Dye
AVILLA — David M. Dye, 57, of Avilla, died Oct. 13, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.
Jack Frank
AUBURN — Jack E. Frank, 94, of Auburn and formerly of St. Joe, died Oct. 9, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Ronald LaRowe
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Ronald Owen LaRowe, 89, of Okeechobee, Florida and born in Auburn, died Oct. 4, 2022.
Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Luther Slone Jr.
AUBURN — Luther Slone Jr., 70, of Auburn, died Oct. 8, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Liliana Gonzalez
ASHLEY — Liliana Louise Gonzalez, 4 days old, died Oct. 9, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Nicole Gibson
HAMILTON — Nicole Elizabeth Gibson, 27, of Hamilton, died Oct. 8, 2022.
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society is handling arrangements.
James Carroll
HUDSON — James E. Carroll, 87, of Hudson, died Oct. 8, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Deloris Biddle
KENDALLVILLE — Deloris M. Biddle, 74, of Kendallville, died Oct. 12, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Nancy Latchaw
KENDALLVILLE — Nancy Lee (Roesti) Latchaw, 83, of Kendallville, died Oct. 8, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Vernon Ludwig
KENDALLVILLE — Vernon L. “Pete” Ludwig, 79, of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Kendallville, died Oct. 1, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
