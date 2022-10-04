Varsity Volleyball
Woodlan takes three from Garrett
WOODBURN — Host Woodlan was a 25-7, 25-21, 25-15 winner over Garrett in a varsity volleyball match Wednesday.
Kinleigh Smith collected eight kills to lead Garrett. Kelsey Bergman and Kyana Martinez had three each while Carissa Baver and Rebecca Yarian added two.
Smith had 16 digs, Kennedy Hutton had 10 and Martinez added eight. Yarian had 11 assists and Martinez had six.
Avah Smith had 10 kills and 16 digs for Woodlan. Lauren Snyder had seven kills and three aces.
The Railroaders close out regular-season play Thursday when they host Central Noble.
Varsity Soccer
Sectional pairings announced
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association has announced pairings for the boys and girls soccer state tournaments.
Class 2A boys at Angola
Wednesday: Semi-finals — Lakeland-NorthWood winner vs. West Noble/Wawasee winner, 5 p.m.; Angola vs. Garrett, 7 p.m.
Friday: Championship, between semi-final winners, 6 p.m.
Class 2A girls at Culver Academies
Today: First round — Culver Academies vs. FW Bishop Dwenger, 5 p.m.; Garrett vs. Leo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6: Semi-finals — First-round winners, 5 p.m.; FW Concordia vs. Tippecanoe Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: Championship, between semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Garrett defeats Central Noble 3-1
ALBION — Garrett’s boys soccer team was a 3-1 winner over Central Noble at Albion in a Sept. 26 match.
Graydon Clingan, Mahlan Dircksen and Chase Leech scored goals for the Railroaders. Leech and Finn Romanetz had assists.
Garrett led 2-0 at halftime. Each team tallied once in the second half. Braydon Kennedy made 10 saves.
Eagles shut out Railroaders
GARRETT — Columbia City scored three times in each half on the way to a 6-0 win over Garrett Thursday.
For Garrett, Braydon Kennedy stopped 12 of 15 shots. Brayson Heltsey stopped four of seven shots.
