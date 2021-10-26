St. Martin's marks 16 years of service
To the editor:
As St. Martin’s Healthcare Inc. celebrates its birthday this October, we are proud of our organization’s journey and growth over the past16-years, and we look forward to the future as the clinic continues to build on its legacy-fulfilling its mission.
With the generous support of our volunteers, donors and friends, SMHC continues to thrive and evolve, even during these times of change and uncertainty in America’s health care landscape. This is particularly true because SMHC operates by relying solely on community support, without government funding.
At SMHC, we continue to leverage time, talent and treasure in pursuit of our mission — serving the uninsured and under-insured residents in DeKalb and Noble counties by caring for one patient at a time. I have seen firsthand the extraordinary impact of our work, which is only possible because of our amazing volunteers and robust community support. The clinic is blessed by our generous community. We cannot begin to thank all those who have impacted our mission and patients these last 16 years.
Despite SMHC’s success, our patients’ stories confirm the continued need for our clinic’s services. As one patient recently attested, “I don’t know what I would do without you, St. Martin’s.”
For the next 16 years and beyond, we pledge to continue to give the people of DeKalb and Noble counties emotional support, love, and hope as we strive to meet their health care needs. There is perhaps no one better suited to share our "Why?" than SMHC’s wonderful volunteers and staff.
Executive director Tammy Stafford, RN BSN, said, "Despite a recession, fire and global pandemic, St. Martin’s has preserved and weathered the storm, driving forward constantly assessing the health care needs of residents in DeKalb and Noble counties. The clinic serves as a bridge for our patients, closing the gap of affordable health care access."
Patient advocate Taylor Bowser, MPH, said, "St. Martin's is a bridge, a lifeline to our patients and aligns with my values to go above and beyond to improve the health and well-being of our community."
Clinic coordinator Destiney Douglas, CMA said, "We are the medical and dental home of our patients. I am devoted to the clinic's mission. I love our patients, staff, and volunteers. For me, it's all about the people we are serving and bringing the community together to meet their needs."
As for me, our work is deeply personal. While in my late teens, I lost my father to uncontrolled type I diabetes during a season when my family did not have health insurance and his only access to care was at a small church’s free clinic.
What a blessing a clinic like SMHC would be in my home county in Michigan. Thus, having witnessed firsthand the impact that a lack of access to health care can have on a family, I know that the work I do to ensure that SMHC has the resources and funding it needs to provide care for those in need truly matters. As a woman of faith, I know the Lord led me to this work in accordance with His will.
Lastly, thank you to the many people who made this 16th birthday a reality. Thank you to the nearly 17,000 individuals we have served these 16 years. Thank you for trusting us. Thank you to the gifted volunteers serving and talented board of directors, giving remarkable leadership since our inception. Thank you, especially those board members who have passed in recent days. Now, St. Martin’s Healthcare truly is at the heart of this community. Contact, me, at gcaswell@smhcin.org or the clinic, 357-0077 with any questions.
Grace Caswell
St. Martin's Healthcare
Garrett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.