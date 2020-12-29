Samuel Brandenburg
GARRETT — Samuel Roger Brandenburg, 83, of Garrett, died Dec. 17, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Matthew Boger
AUBURN — Matthew Paul Boger, 53, of Auburn, died Dec. 18, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Allen Myers
AUBURN — Allen D. Myers, 63, of Auburn, died Dec. 21, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Daniel Smith
AUBURN — Daniel R. “Bo” Smith, 57, of Auburn, died Dec. 21, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Steven Tieman
AUBURN — Steven John Franklin Tieman, 39, of Auburn, died Dec. 20, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Debra Young
AUBURN — Debra L. Young, 50, of Auburn, died Dec. 20, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Barry Truelove
WATERLOO — Barry W. Truelove, 55, of Waterloo, died Dec. 10, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Shirley Shull
ST. JOE — Shirley Jane Anderson DeLong Shull, 93, of St. Joe, died Dec. 21, 2020.
Dooley Funeral Home, Antwerp, Ohio, is handling arrangements.
Albert Everett Jr.
ASHLEY — Albert “Abie” Everett Jr., 72, of Ashley, died Dec. 22, 2020.
Feller & Clark Fuenral Home is handling arrangements.
Carol Graber
GRABILL — Carol F. Graber, 76, of Grabill, died Dec. 21, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Ronald Becker
KENDALLVILLE — Ronald Lee Becker, 71, of Kendallville, died Dec. 17, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Edna Bohde
KENDALLVILLE — Edna Doris Bohde, 99, of Kendallville, died Dec. 18, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Thomas Henry Jr.
KENDALLVILLE — Thomas Lee Henry Jr., 61, of Kendallville, died Dec. 18, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Iva Maldeney
KENDALLVILLE — Iva Lou Maldeney, 91, of Kendallville, died Dec. 20, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Wilma Manns
KENDALLVILLE — Wilma Manns, 66, of Kendallville, died Dec. 21, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Frank Sikorski
KENDALLVILLE — Frank Sikorski, 88, of Kendallville, died Dec. 22, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Ruth Courtney
ANGOLA — Ruth E. Courtney, 93, of Angola, died Dec. 20, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Joseph Jolin
ANGOLA — Joseph Jolin, 61, of Angola, died Dec. 19, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Donald Maxted
ANGOLA — Donald Clyde Maxted, 71, of Angola, died Dec. 19, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Marjorie Maxted
ANGOLA — Marjorie June Maxted, 81, of Angola, died Dec. 19, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Ruth Sheets
ANGOLA — Ruth Ann (Pohlmeyer) Sheets, 92, of Angola, died Dec. 20, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Allan Alleshouse
FREMONT — Allan Lee Alleshouse, 87, of Fremont, died Dec. 21, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Harold Kelley
ORLAND — Harold Eugene (Gene) Kelley, 86, of Orland, died Dec. 20, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
