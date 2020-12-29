Samuel Brandenburg

GARRETT — Samuel Roger Brandenburg, 83, of Garrett, died Dec. 17, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Matthew Boger

AUBURN — Matthew Paul Boger, 53, of Auburn, died Dec. 18, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Allen Myers

AUBURN — Allen D. Myers, 63, of Auburn, died Dec. 21, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Daniel Smith

AUBURN — Daniel R. “Bo” Smith, 57, of Auburn, died Dec. 21, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Steven Tieman

AUBURN — Steven John Franklin Tieman, 39, of Auburn, died Dec. 20, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Debra Young

AUBURN — Debra L. Young, 50, of Auburn, died Dec. 20, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Barry Truelove

WATERLOO — Barry W. Truelove, 55, of Waterloo, died Dec. 10, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Shirley Shull

ST. JOE — Shirley Jane Anderson DeLong Shull, 93, of St. Joe, died Dec. 21, 2020.

Dooley Funeral Home, Antwerp, Ohio, is handling arrangements.

Albert Everett Jr.

ASHLEY — Albert “Abie” Everett Jr., 72, of Ashley, died Dec. 22, 2020.

Feller & Clark Fuenral Home is handling arrangements.

Carol Graber

GRABILL — Carol F. Graber, 76, of Grabill, died Dec. 21, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Ronald Becker

KENDALLVILLE — Ronald Lee Becker, 71, of Kendallville, died Dec. 17, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Edna Bohde

KENDALLVILLE — Edna Doris Bohde, 99, of Kendallville, died Dec. 18, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Thomas Henry Jr.

KENDALLVILLE — Thomas Lee Henry Jr., 61, of Kendallville, died Dec. 18, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Iva Maldeney

KENDALLVILLE — Iva Lou Maldeney, 91, of Kendallville, died Dec. 20, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Wilma Manns

KENDALLVILLE — Wilma Manns, 66, of Kendallville, died Dec. 21, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Frank Sikorski

KENDALLVILLE — Frank Sikorski, 88, of Kendallville, died Dec. 22, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Ruth Courtney

ANGOLA — Ruth E. Courtney, 93, of Angola, died Dec. 20, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Joseph Jolin

ANGOLA — Joseph Jolin, 61, of Angola, died Dec. 19, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Donald Maxted

ANGOLA — Donald Clyde Maxted, 71, of Angola, died Dec. 19, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Marjorie Maxted

ANGOLA — Marjorie June Maxted, 81, of Angola, died Dec. 19, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Ruth Sheets

ANGOLA — Ruth Ann (Pohlmeyer) Sheets, 92, of Angola, died Dec. 20, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Allan Alleshouse

FREMONT — Allan Lee Alleshouse, 87, of Fremont, died Dec. 21, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Harold Kelley

ORLAND — Harold Eugene (Gene) Kelley, 86, of Orland, died Dec. 20, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.