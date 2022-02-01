GARRETT — The Garrett Plan Commission plowed a path to make the move of an agricultural implement business to just outside of the city one step closer to reality.
At its Jan. 25 meeting, the Plan Commission gave a favorable recommendation for Pleva Implement Co. to move to the intersection of Wiant Drive at S.R. 8.
Two of the parcels will be the new home of Pleva Implement Co., which has locations in Kokomo, Nappanee and most recently at the former Harmony Outdoor Equipment site on Peckhart Drive at the west edge of Auburn.
Kent Schrock, president of Pleva Implement, said the approximately 10-acre Garrett location will offer sales and service for grain and livestock equipment, outdoor lawn and garden and commercial equipment and other types of equipment for industrial, commercial and construction use.
Plans call for an 80-by-300-foot building on the east side of Wiant Drive at S.R. 8 for its business, sales and service operations and a general lot and equipment display area on the west side of the intersection.
The matter now goes to the Garrett Common Council for approval.
Schrock explained the Auburn site is not adaptable to provide the space needed for the larger agricultural equipment it sells. Plevna currently leases the space where the Auburn location operates. The Auburn property is currently for sale.
Although there is no official timeline to open the new location, construction for the new building is scheduled to begin as soon as the weather breaks and plans can move forward, he added.
In a related matter, during a second public hearing Jan. 25, the commission agreed to send a favorable recommendation to the Common Council to allow farm equipment sales and service in an industrial general (IG) district. Currently, such operations are not permitted, but the commission agreed that farm equipment should be treated the same as an automotive sales and repair shop.
The commission also gave its recommendation to a map outlining a extra-territorial planning jurisdiction for the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.