AUBURN — The United Way of DeKalb County will hold its annual Day of Caring and Power of the Purse events in the coming months, according to Executive Director Tyler Cleverly.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the annual Day of Caring for United Way of DeKalb County. The 25th Day of Caring will take place on Friday, June 25, according to Cleverly.
The event enables the community to work together by bridging the gap between volunteers and homeowners and agencies in need, allowing them to continue creating a thriving and vibrant community for all.
Volunteer applications, sponsorships, and project applications will be available beginning March 1 and will be due to the United Way office by May 7.
In 2019, with the help of generous sponsors, the event brought together 622 enthusiastic volunteers to complete 70 projects throughout DeKalb County.
“Last year, we were able to complete 29 projects on separate days over a three-month span to accommodate the guidelines and restrictions in place due to COVID-19,” Cleverly said. “Each year, this event grows to reach more people and impact more lives, even in times of uncertainty, and this year will be no exception.”
The annual Power of the Purse event will be Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
Last year, after being postponed due to the pandemic, the virtual event raised more than $14,000 for the United Way’s focus areas of addiction, early childhood education, and childhood trauma.
“We are hoping for an impactful, in-person, lunch-only event with a goal of raising $21,000 dollars in 2021,” Cleverly said.
Sponsorship opportunities for Power of the Purse will be available starting May 17 and will be due at the United Way office by July 23.
Event tickets will be available for purchase starting Aug. 2.
More information on both events will be announced in the coming weeks as the committees make final decisions on how to proceed with the events this year.
People can contact Cleverly with questions regarding either event at 927-0995, by email at tyler@unitedwaydekalb.org, by visiting the United Way of DeKalb County’s website at unitedwaydekalb.org for the latest information, or stopping by the office located at 950 W. 15th St., Auburn.
