GARRETT — Twenty-one Garrett High School students were inducted into the John W. Garrett Chapter of the National Honor Society during a ceremony held in the Performing Arts Center on April 5.
Inductees include Treyton Richards from the Class of 2022; and the following from the Class of 2023: Cody Bickley, Katherine Blessinger, Micah Carlson, Samantha Cook, Jessica Culbertson, Konner DeWitt, Isabel Fielden, Hayden Havekotte, Aida Haynes, Grace Hess, Bailey Kelham, Bree McComb, Laney Miller, Andrew Molargik, Jacob Molargik, Jack O’Connor, Lydia Owen, Macy Rigsby, Kyle Smith and Morgan Thrush.
They join members Trevor Armstrong, Sadie Best, Kandyce Combs, Sarah Cooper, Noah Dapp, Ryan DePew, Creigh Dircksen Brayden Fisher, Madison Greene, Logan Hedges, Emma Hirchak, Siann Humbarger, Emma Kioski, Addison Koble, Sydney Krock, Madilyn Malcolm, Keegan McComb, Seth Montoya, Macy Newman, Valencia Placencia, Marissa Presswood, Abigail Ruiz, Jessica Schroeder, Abbigail Sexton, Logan Smith, Kathleen Suelzer and Grace Weller, all in the Class of 2021.
Members from the Class of 2022 include Keegan Angel, Nataley Armstrong, Jordan Baer, Kaitlyn Bergman, Chloe Best, Rylee Fisher, Faith Gilbert, Mia Gullett, Carson Harter, Halle Hathaway, Karah Lacey, Serenity Lewis, Thomas Loeffler, Cayden Myers, Ava O’Connor, Morgan Ostrowski, Faith Owen, Victoria Perkins, Sophia Ruble, Noemi Vazquez, Abigail Weaver and Emma Welbaum.
Officers are president Grace Weller, vice president Sadie Best, secretary Sarah Cooper, treasurer Kathleen Suelzer, parliamentarian Abbigail Sexton and induction chairperson Addison Koble. Shannon Swonger is the faculty advisor. The event is sponsored by Psi Iota Xi Sorority.
