It is important for American citizens to have a basic understanding of how our society and government work.
Unfortunately, Indiana has ranked as one of the lowest in voter participation in recent elections, but I believe one way to improve these numbers is through implementing civic education in the middle schools.
In 2019, I authored Senate Enrolled Act 132, which encourages Indiana public high schools to administer the free citizenship test to students as part of the required high school curriculum. We require those seeking citizenship in the U.S. to know this material, so it only makes sense that young Hoosiers know the same information.
Additionally, this session, I sponsored House Enrolled Act 1384 which now requires students in grades 6-8 to take a one-semester civics course and tasks the Indiana Department of Education (DOE) and State Board of Education with developing state standards for civics education.
HEA 1384 also establishes the Indiana Civic Education Commission, which consists of four legislators, appointed by each caucus leader, four state employees and seven lay members. I have been chosen to serve on this commission over the next several months to do the following:
• Discuss and review the most up-to-date information regarding best practices, instruction and policy for civics education;
• Make recommendations and provide guidance for statewide implementation of the civic education course; and
• Make, as applicable, recommendations to the general assembly, the State Board of Education and DOE regarding civics education.
It is my hope that improving the understanding among young citizens of how society works will result in a higher rate of civic engagement. I look forward to serving on the Indiana Civic Education Commission to develop a plan to implement curriculum, which will hopefully spark an interest in the minds of Hoosier students.
If you have any questions or concerns on this or other topics, feel free to contact me at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov or (317) 233-0930.
What do you think?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.