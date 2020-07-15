GARRETT — Garrett teacher Chad Sutton is one of three Indiana educators named as a finalist for the 2020 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.
Sutton and the other nominees — 50 teachers and teacher teams from around the country — are in the running for a share of $1 million in total cash awards for their trades programs.
All nominees were selected by an independent panel of judges from a field of more than 600 skilled trade teachers who applied for the prize. The nominees represent 23 states and specialize in trades including manufacturing, welding, construction, automotive, agriculture mechanics and technical theater.
Sutton began teaching construction trades at Garrett High School in 2008, after owning and operating his own construction company with his wife for a decade.
Through a special career-oriented academic program, students in the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District start by exploring construction and manufacturing as early as fifth grade, selecting career paths in their junior year of high school.
Those career paths shape their academic course load, and English, math and science are incorporated into construction classes and vice versa, as Sutton is a firm believer in collaborating with colleagues.
Sutton’s background in the construction industry has also helped facilitate partnerships with more than 50 local businesses, opening the door to career exploration and development of employability skills for his students. Sutton also serves as director of career development for the school district.
Also nominated from Indiana are the team of Andrice Tucker and Steve Owen, who teach automotive service technology at Central Nine Career Center in Greenwood. They have more than 40 combined years of experience in the automotive industry.
“Trades teachers are truly unsung heroes, and our prize seeks to show everyone how powerful these classes can be,” said Danny Corwin, executive director of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools. “Skilled trades education has enormous potential to offer students pathways to multiple post-secondary opportunities, and these are the teachers who are providing them with the knowledge, skills and inspiration year after year.”
The finalists now advance to a second round of competition, where they will be asked to respond to online expert-led video learning modules designed to solicit their insights and creative ideas about teaching practices.
The nominees will be asked how ideas from the modules might be used to inspire students to achieve excellence in the skilled trades. Two rounds of judging, each by separate independent panels of reviewers, will narrow the field to 18. Three teachers or teacher teams will be selected as grand prize recipients.
Winners will be announced in late October. The 18 winners will split $1 million in prizes.
Three grand prize winners will each receive $100,000, with $70,000 going to their public high school skilled trades program and $30,000 to the individual skilled trades teacher or teacher team behind the winning program. The 15 additional winners will each be awarded $50,000, with $35,000 going to their public high school program and $15,000 to the teacher or team.
Finalists whose school, district and/or state policy prohibits receipt of the individual portion of prize earnings were eligible to apply on behalf of their school’s skilled trades program. If they win, their entire share of the prize will be awarded to the school.
The Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence was started in 2017 by Eric Smidt, founder of national tool retailer Harbor Freight Tools. The prize recognizes outstanding instruction in the skilled trades in U.S. public high schools and the teachers who inspire students to learn a trade that prepares them for life after graduation.
In the fourth year of the prize, more than 200 teachers have been recognized as winners or finalists. For more information, visit HarborFreightToolsforSchools.org, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter.
