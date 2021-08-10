Arrested in
LaGrange County
Ryan Childers, 33, of Eastwater Drive, Garrett, was arrested July 30 by LaGrange County police on a charge of non-support of a dependent.
Arrested in Noble County
Christopher J. Fugate, 32, of the 300 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:25 p.m. Aug. 2 by Wolcottville Police on a charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kyle B. Conn, 37, of the 100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Aug. 3 by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information was provided.
Jaiden A. Hatzell, 25, of the 300 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Aug. 4 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Courtney Miller, 41, of the 100 block of Jefferson Street, Rome City, was arrested at 3 p.m. July 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Jeffrey Lockhart, 29, of the 9300 block of Barbara Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:10 p.m. July 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Matthew Drew, 38, of Angola, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. July 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Cameron Hoff, 18, of the 2200 block of C.R. 20, Waterloo, was arrested at 4:58 a.m. July 31 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and being a minor consuming, a Class C misdemeanor.
Austin Miller, 29, of the 300 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:28 a.m. July 31 by Auburn Police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Timothy Ziems, 31, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 12:24 p.m. July 31 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Stanley Oney, 42, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. July 31 by Auburn Police on charges of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Trace Meschberger, 22, of the 2300 block of LaForge Lane, Auburn, was arrested at 5:38 p.m. July 31 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Thomas McGuire, 35, of Bowling Green, Ohio, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. July 31 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement, both Level 6 felonies.
Austin Garner, 22, of Decatur, was arrested at 11:56 p.m. July 31 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dameion Carper, 40, of the 5700 block of C.R. 427, Auburn, was arrested at 7:07 a.m. Aug. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Dustin Beber, 36, of the 2000 block of C.R. 59, Butler, was arrested at 10 p.m. Aug. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Hannah Wynn, 33, of the 500 block of Williams Street, Angola, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Aug. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Joshua Sorg, 36, of the 400 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2 p.m. Aug. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Brandon Barrington, 45, of the 1200 block of Timber Trce, Auburn, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Aug. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
