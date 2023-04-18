Garrett offering athletic physicals
GARRETT — Before students can participate in summer activities that begin Thursday, June 1, such as weights and conditioning, or play any sport during the 2023-2024 school year, must have a new sports physical on file.
The new physical must be dated after April 1, 2023.
Garrett High School and Garrett Middle School will offer physicals in the school clinic on May 9 and 10.
The cost of the physical is $20 and may be paid by cash or check or money order made out to St. Martin’s Healthcare.
Physicals will be performed by nurse practitioners from St. Martin’s Health Clinic.
Students must pick up a physical form in the athletic office, fill out all the information and return the completed form to the athletic office before Friday, May 5, along with $20.
Physical forms not filled out in full along with all the signatures will not be completed by the examiner.
